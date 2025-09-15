Whipsnade Zoo shuts due to high winds

Sign outside the zoo. Picture: Olivia Preston

Whipsnade Zoo has been forced to close its doors today (Monday) as strong winds hit the East of England.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind due to the gusty winds of 45 to 55 mph inland, and winds of 60-70 mph possible at times along hills.

The zoo, in the Dunstable Downs, revealed the closure at the weekend, saying: “Due to expected adverse weather tomorrow, we will be closed all day.”

The warning is in place until 8pm tonight as winds will only start to ease later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.