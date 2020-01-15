Will it snow in February 2020? Home Counties long-range weather forecast as unsettled conditions set to hit

The Home Counties are set to see unsettled conditions - with snow on the horizon.

What is the weather set to be like in February - and could snow be on the way?

With winter now in full swing, the south of England is experiencing a mixture of weather conditions, unsettled at times, with snow on the horizon.

Hill snow, fog and frost

The Met Office forecast for the last week of January and into February explains, "Into the weekend, it will be staying cloudy for most with a risk of light rain or drizzle at times. However, it is expected to be largely dry and settled with bright spells and light winds.

"This will continue for the south further into the following week, whilst the north could be wetter and windier at times. Later on in this period, some rain may briefly spread further southeast across the UK, although the most unsettled weather is likely to remain in the north and northwest, where some hill snow is possible.

"Further southeast drier spells will be accompanied by the best of any brightness, along with the greatest risk of fog and frost. Temperatures will generally be near average, although a little below at times in the north."

Snow could ‘fall to lower levels at time’

The Met Office UK forecast for Sunday 2 Feb to Sunday 16 Feb said: "Through the first half of February, we are likely to see a north/south split continuing; with the north being more unsettled than the south. The heaviest of the rainfall and strongest winds are likely to be seen across the northwest. The south is more likely to see drier, brighter conditions with light winds.

"There is potentially a greater risk of frost and fog patches developing towards the south. During colder, showery interludes, any snow will most likely be over higher ground in the north, but it could fall to lower levels at times.

"Temperatures will remain close to or above average through the period, though will likely fluctuate as frontal systems pass through, especially in the north."