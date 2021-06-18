Yellow warning of thunderstorms in Luton today

Luton and most of the east and south east of England has a yellow warning of thunderstorms in place for today and tomorrow (Saturday).

Heavy rains are expected to last in the town until at least 11pm today.

The Met Office stated: "Spells of heavy rain may lead to some travel disruption and flooding. For some, rain may be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Flooding advice for Luton residents is available on the council's website here.