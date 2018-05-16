‘Were Luton stabbings on same day linked?’

Detectives investigating the murder of Waryam Hussain are looking into whether his death was linked to another stabbing in Luton earlier the same day.

Mr Hussain, 20, from Luton, died after being stabbed in Bishopscote Road, Luton, on Sunday, 6 May, at around 4.40pm.

Officers are also investigating an altercation at around 3pm in Dumfries Street, where a man was stabbed in the leg. His injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

DI Phil Moss said: “We are working to establish whether there are any connections between the two incidents, and this is one of a number of lines of enquiry we are following.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information about either incident to get in touch.

“The local community has afforded us tremendous support during this investigation, for which we are extremely grateful. We will never tolerate knife crime, and we continue to do all we can to investigate what happened.”

Anyone with information can contact Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting Op Penybont.