What can we do with Luton Hat District? Public's views sought as council considers conservation plan

Lutonians are being asked to air their views about Luton's historic Hat District as the council considers a new conservation plan for the area.

Luton Borough Council’s draft 'Plaiters’ Lea Conservation Plan' raises the need for commercial investment to help refurbish the buildings in the hat district, traditionally known as 'Plaiter's Lea'.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for planning said: “Plaiters’ Lea has clear potential because of its location and this has meant there has already seen regeneration which has attracted new investment.

"There is an opportunity for this to continue and to spread across other parts of the conservation Area”.

People can find out more about the draft plan and make comments or suggestions at several workshops:

> Thursday 10 October at Hatch 1, The Hat Factory between 11.00am and 3.30pm

> Wednesday 30 October at The Hat Factory between 10.00am and 4.00pm.

Places are free but limited, and bookings can be made by emailing info@uvns.org together with the date of the event. There will also be activities for young people to discover the history of Plaiters Lea and its hidden past.

The consultation runs until 20 November. To give your views visit www.luton.gov.uk/consult.