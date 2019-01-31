‘What was it like to be torn from home?’ Luton marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Bedfordshire Police has been commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) in partnership with the Anne Frank Trust UK through the theme ‘Torn from Home’.

Last Thursday hate crime officers attended a presentation where anti-hate crime ambassadors from Stopsley High School explained the different stages of genocide, the impact it has, and what we can learn from the past.

Holocaust Memorial Day: Learning lessons from the past.

Stopsley students also performed a moving drama piece on the theme Torn from Home and guided visitors around the exhibition ‘Anne Frank - A History for Today’ at the University of Bedfordshire.

Hate Crime lead Sergeant Carl Perri, said: “The work of the Trust is so important for the next generation, empowering young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence to challenge all forms of prejudice and discrimination.

“We take hate crimes extremely seriously as we understand the devastating impact on victims, and encourage them to come forward.”

The event, which was organised by the Luton HMD Steering Group and Luton Borough Council, also included a personal testimony, music from Luton Youth Cantores and a keynote address from Dr Helen Connolly of UoB on unaccompanied minors arriving in the UK today.

Holocaust Memorial Day is on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.