‘Where’s our no.24 bus, Arriva?’ asks Luton family

A frustrated Luton father claims that Arriva is no longer running early morning stops which were a “lifeline” for his family .

Samir Bousbaci, 49, claims that the no.24 bus which his daughter caught near Luton Sixth Form college, Old Bedford Road, is no longer doing its 7.45am stop.

Samir told the News that his 13-year-old relied on the service to get to Sundon Park for school, and that without it, they face problems.

He claimed: “Why have they scrapped this service?

“People want to get to work but I don’t think a no.24 bus runs there until after 8am.

“I work nights and am now running up and down like a headless chicken.I drive my daughter now.

“I contacted Arriva to complain but I have not had a reply and they never changed anything online.”

Mr Bousbaci also claims that his wife, 48, a nurse in Harpenden, used to catch a no.24/25 into town at around 6.15am or 6.30am from Old Bedford Road, but that the services no longer use the stop.

Mr Bousbaci alleged: “She used to get the bus to town and take a second one to Harpenden, but now she walks half an hour to town.

“She already works a 12 hour shift!”

Cora Woodhouse, regional marketing director for Arriva, said:“I would like to thank Mr. Bousbaci for his comments.

“We take all customer feedback seriously and will fully review the feedback provided.”