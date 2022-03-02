Luton Town's fans ahead of the FA Cup fifth round tie with Millwall back in 2013

WHEY ARE THEY NOW: The Luton Town XI who last featured in the FA Cup fifth round for the Hatters

A look back at the XI who went up against Millwall

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:34 pm

Luton Town head into the FA Cup fifth round this evening for the first time since February 2013 when they take on Premier League giants Chelsea.

The last time the Hatters reached this stage of the competition they were defeated 3-0 by Millwall at Kenilworth Road in February 2013.

The Luton News takes a special look at just where the players from that team are now.

1. GK: Mark Tyler

Goalkeeper played six times in the cup run that season, conceding just two goals up until the Millwall contest. Went to Peterborough in 2016 and retired from playing in May of last year, now the Posh goalkeeping coach.

2. DF: Ronnie Henry

Full back played all seven games as Town reached the fifth round. Left in 2014 when Luton reached the Football League again and played for Stevenage, Billericay, now turning out for Southern League Premier side Royston Town.

3. DF: Greg Taylor

Full back only played the final three matches of Luton’s cup run, as he exited Kenilworth Road in the summer of that year, going to Cambridge United, where he remains, having played over 300 times for the U’s.

4. DF: Janos Kovacs

Hungarian defender was caught out for the opening goal as James Henry nipped into score. Went close with a header as he also played in every single fixture. Left in 2013 and went back to his home country, finishing his career at Pénzügyőr.

