Wigmore’s splashing success at Luton swimming gala

Wigmore Primary was proud to enter two teams into the Luton Primary Schools’ Swimming Gala.

Pupils competed in individual and team events, with Wigmore students winning over 20 medals, including eight golds.

The gala team.

In the schools’ final scores, Wigmore B team finished 2nd overall and Wigmore A team finished 1st, winning the shield.

Mr Marshall, PE teacher, said: “ I could not be prouder of our pupils’ determination and drive to do so well.”

The event was held at Inspire Sports Centre and run by Vicki Dockerill, the Luton Schools’ Games organiser.