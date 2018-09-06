Will you take on the CrossFit Luton challenge?

Excited Luton residents swopped bank holiday barbecues for a fiery fitness challenge, as they attended the opening of the town’s first and only CrossFit gym.

CrossFit Luton, of Telmere Industrial Estate, invited locals to take part in a number of individual and team workouts for free, with the chance to win themselves a selection of tasty treats and fitness apparel.

CrossFit Luton open day

On Sunday, August 26, the plucky participants of all ages popped their heads through the door to learn more about CrossFit, which offers conditioning, High Intensity Interval Training, gymnastics, calisthenics (body weight exercises) and Olympic lifting workouts.

Owner Natasha Hughes, said: “It has always been my dream to open my own CrossFit box and on Sunday that became a reality.

“I can’t thank everyone who came down enough for making it such a special weekend. CrossFit is an amazing way to get fit, learn new skills and challenge yourself in a supportive environment.”

