Windrush - council offers guidance

Luton Council has information, advice and guidance available to those affected by Windrush and Commonwealth immigration issues.

From the late 1940s to the early 1970s, many people came to the UK from around the Commonwealth to help rebuild Britain after the war.

In 1948, SS Windrush brought almost 500 Jamaicans to Britain.

The term Windrush generation has since been used to describe the original adult and child migrants of this era from the Commonwealth.

Recent restrictions in immigration law require people to have paperwork proof of near-continuous residence in the UK.

Many of those in the Windrush generation lack these records, and are now concerned about proving they are here legally.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, said: “This is an issue which affects thousands of people across the UK. We are pleased to be working with organisations across our town to take positive steps to support any Luton residents who have concerns.

“I would encourage anyone from the Windrush Generation who is worried about their status to make contact with the helplines or organisations flagged up here as soon as possible, so that they can access the help and support they need.”

National helplines

The Home Office has opened an advice line and email service.

Freephone: 0800 678 1925

Monday to Saturday, 9am - 5pm

Sunday, 10am - 4pm

Email: commonwealthtaskforce@homeoffice.gsi.gov.uk

Website: www.gov.uk/government/publications/undocumented-commonwealth-citizens-resident-in-the-uk

In Luton, help is also on offer via Luton Law Centre. The centre is a partner in Luton Access, a collective of organisations across the town that work together to help residents solve problems, from debt and money issues to health, housing or family.

Free immigration advice line: 01582 481000. This is open Friday, 10am – 12pm; and Tuesday, 2pm - 4pm. This is funded by a grant from London Luton Airport Ltd.

You can find out more via the Luton Access website here: secure.luton.gov.uk/lutonaccess/partners.html

Anyone who still has concerns is urged to contact their ward councillor/s directly for further advice or signposting.

>You can find out who your councillors are and how to contact them here: www.luton.gov.uk/councillors