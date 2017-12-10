Winter Wonderland fun for Rainbows

Three hundred Rainbows and 120 leaders from across Bedfordshire attended the Rainbow Winter Wonderland event held at Denbigh School in Luton on Sunday, December 3.

The theme of the event was Christmas, and it was a wonderful opportunity for girls from across Bedford County to meet each other and take part in some fun activities including live entertainment, indoor winter games and crafts and there was even a visit from Santa!

Organiser leader Danielle Ellis said: We had an amazing day; the girls had the chance to do things they would not normally do, plus, with Santa making a visit it was a very magical day for our Rainbows.”

Rainbows is the start of the Girlguiding adventure and is for all girls aged five to seven. Girlguiding is a super way for girls to have their own space; it gives girls a voice and has changed girls’ lives. Girlguiding is looking for volunteers, call 0800 169 5901 or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/interested for details.