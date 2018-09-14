Witness appeal after burglary at Liverpool Road GP surgery in Luton

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at GP surgery in Liverpool Road, Luton.

Between 9pm on Wednesday,September 12 and 6.15am on Thursday, September 13, the Liverpool Road Health Centre was broken into via a window in the disabled toilet.

Various items were stolen, including a defibrillator, an ECG machine, a blood glucose machine, five boxes of clothes, a doctor’s stamp, boxes of condoms, paramedic emergency equipment and an iPhone 7.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/24375/18.

Alternatively report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred. Contact 0800 028 2887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.