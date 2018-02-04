Witnesses sought after Luton stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Luton early this morning (Sunday).

Officers were called to reports of a man with stab wounds on Church Street at around 5.45am, and attended the scene along with the ambulance service.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Church Street and St Mary’s Road were both closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but have now been reopened.

Detective Inspector Andy Southam, leading the investigation, said: “This is clearly a very concerning incident that has left a young man in hospital with serious injuries. We would urge anyone with information that could help our enquiries to get in touch.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for the force; we are very clear that this sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable and perpetrators will be brought before the courts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DI Southam by calling 101, quoting Operation Present. Alternatively, people can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.