Woman from Bedfordshire wins luxury motorhome

A woman from Bedfordshire got a lovely new year’s surprise when she learned she had won a national competition.

While many of us are suffering from the January blues, Mrs Hopcraft has been crowned the winner of the ‘Great Summer Giveaway’ prize draw, by Pork Farms - the UK’s number one pork pie brand.

Promotional packs of Britain’s favourite pork pies gave shoppers the chance of winning up to £50 off a choice of Haven holidays, ensuring no one missed on out sun-filled days, with Mrs Hopcraft scooping the amazing four-berth incredible Elddis Majestic 155 motorhome, worth over £45,000, in the prize draw.