Woman in her 70s seriously injured after being hit by HGV near Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by an HGV.

At around 9.10am on Thursday (July 28) emergency services were called to the Sundon Road and Sharpenhoe Road junction in Streatley, where the woman, who was a pedestrian, had been seriously injured following a collision with an HGV.

She was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Sergeant Steve Andrews, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“If you live or work around the area and have any dashcam footage of the incident or leading up to the incident, please get in touch.”