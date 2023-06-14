News you can trust since 1891
Police are investigating the cause of the blaze
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

An 85-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Luton in the early hours of this morning (June 14).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just before 3:30am to reports of a domestic house fire on Dewsbury Road. A blaze was found on the ground floor, which was entirely damaged by fire. The first floor of the property had been entirely damaged by smoke.

A statement from the service said: “Unfortunately, one 85-year-old woman sadly lost her life. Our thoughts go out to all the family, friends, and community around the individual.”

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service announced the news this morningBedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service announced the news this morning
Crews from Luton, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard and firefighters used breathing apparatus, jets and large fans to tackle the blaze. The fire had been extinguished by around 4am. Fire investigation teams remain at the scene with Bedfordshire Police to determine the cause of the fire.

