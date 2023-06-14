An 90-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Luton in the early hours of this morning (June 14).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just before 3:30am to reports of a domestic house fire on Dewsbury Road. A blaze was found on the ground floor, which was entirely damaged by fire. The first floor of the property had been entirely damaged by smoke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement from the service said: “Unfortunately, one 85-year-old woman sadly lost her life. Our thoughts go out to all the family, friends, and community around the individual.”

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service announced the news this morning