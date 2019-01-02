Woman in New Year’s Day collision in Luton has been identified

A woman who was involved in a collision with car in Luton in the early hours of New Year’s Day, has been identified following an appeal.

At around 2.45am, on Tuesday, January 1, police received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian outside the Esso garage on Dunstable Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Following an appeal, the woman involved has been identified, her family has been notified and she remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers investigating the incident are continuing to appeal for information regarding the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 120 of 1 January.