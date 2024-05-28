Woman injured after two motorcycles crash in Luton
A woman was injured after two motorcyles crashed in Luton during the Bank Holiday weekend.
Firefighters from Stopsley were called out to road traffic collision on Vauxhall Way at 7.47pm on Friday (May 24).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One 51-year-old female casualty sustained injuries to the shoulder and arm and [received] trauma care by [the] fire service."
The casualty was left in the care of medical professionals and the fire service implemented scene safety.
