Woman injured in Bury Park attack

Officers are investigating after a woman was brutally attacked in Bury Park, Luton, yesterday evening (Thursday).

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 6.15pm to reports of an assault in Bury Park Road. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital, however, her injuries are not life-threatening.

“Officers remain on scene while further investigations are carried out and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 321 of 8 February.”