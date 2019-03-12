Woman placed on Sex Offenders’ Register after web session with underage boy near Luton

A woman has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register after exposing herself online to a 15-year-old boy living near Luton.

Amy Louise Thomas, 35, of High Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, exposed her breasts to the boy over the internet in July 2017, despite knowing his age.

Court news.

Today, at Luton Crown Court, married mum Thomas was sentenced to 12 month community order, including 30 days’ rehabilitation activity and 80 hours of unpaid work, as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

DC Barry Townson said: “I’d like to praise the victim for coming forward and enabling us to take action against Thomas. Despite knowing he was 15 at the time and still a child, she actively encouraged him to take part in sexual acts, presumably for her own sexual gratification.

“I would encourage parents to have conversations with their children about how to stay safe online, and what is and isn’t appropriate to share.

“We will continue to take action against people who take advantage of children online, and would encourage anyone who has any concerns to come forward.”