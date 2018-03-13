Woman robbed by a teenager on a bike in Sundon Park

Police are investigating after a woman was robbed in Sundon Park on Wednesday, March 7.

The woman was walking along Sundon Park Road near to the petrol station, between 5.10pm and 5.20pm, when she was approached from behind by a teenager on a bike. He snatched her mobile, causing her to fall to the ground.

The offender is described as Asian, 16-years-old and slim, he is described as wearing a pair of thick black framed glasses and was riding an orange and red mountain bike.

DC Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “The woman sustained minor injuries following the incident and is understandably very upset. The offence occurred on a busy street in broad day light and we would like to urge witnesses to come forward. Extensive enquiries are ongoing in order to trace the person responsible and I would like to hear from anybody who may have seen this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number C/10798/2018.