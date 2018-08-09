Woman sexually assaulted in Luton twice in same night by man who followed her

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who followed her twice within the same night in Luton.

Between 1.30am and 2am on Friday, July 27, the woman was in Alma Street when she was followed by a man who gripped her by the wrist and tore her clothing. A group of men saw this and intervened.

She managed to escape from him, but he grabbed her for a second time shortly afterwards in the car park near the Galaxy Centre, and he sexually assaulted her.

Detective Constable Nicky Robinson said: “I’d like to reassure the public we are taking this incident extremely seriously, and we are providing the victim with support.

“We’d like to trace the men who were in Alma Street at the time of the incident, as they will have vital information for our investigation.

“If you were in this area of Luton, or if you have any information, we would urge you to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 400 of 29 July or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.