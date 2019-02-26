‘Women’s empowerment celebrated’ in SME Luton and Bedfordshire Awards

An empowering women’s networking group is delighted to be a finalist in the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Awards.

The Athena Network Bedfordshire is hoping to win the ‘Best Networking Group’ category, and regional director Kate Cherry, who runs a group in Luton, is thrilled.

Kate’s sessions attract women from all professions and backgrounds across the region, supporting small and medium sized businesses in the local community.

She said: “The empowerment of women in business receives recognition.

“We are passionate about helping women to grow stronger, more profitable businesses with opportunities for career success.

“With increasing demand for this type of networking, the focus is to provide members with specialist training, inspirational talks and expert advice in the form of meetings, events and programmes relevant to women in business.”

Business Networking has become a very important part of many companies’ marketing and sales strategies, and some groups have been around many years, while others have only recently started.

The category of Best Networking Group looks to reward groups that stand out and are successful.

Kate’s group shares knowledge, skills, connections and experience through lunchtime networking meetings and informal coffee mornings.

To find out more, visit: www.theathenanetwork.com/katecherry