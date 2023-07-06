Women's centre in Luton gets £1k cash boost from Amazon to support domestic abuse support groups

A Luton women’s centre tackling gender inequality has received a £1,000 donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

Luton All Women’s Centre offers a safe space for women of all ages who are facing difficulty in their lives. The charity tackles issues such as women’s safety, health and wellbeing and gender inequality. The charity also provides development activities for confidence building and teaches employability skills.

The donation from Amazon will go towards the cost of running the domestic abuse supprot groups. The charity runs three to four groups at any time, both face-to-face and online, with the aim of women learning about the cycle of abuse and being able to make different choices going forwards.

Omer Kartal, general manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “We think very highly of organisations offering safe spaces for women in times of difficulty and we couldn’t be happier to lend a helping hand with this donation.”

Caroline Cook, the chief executive at Luton All Women’s Centre, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Amazon in Dunstable for this donation. We have supported and empowered women for 30 years now, helping around 1,000 women each year. With donations like this, we can continue to welcome all women across Luton and Bedfordshire looking for support.”

The donation to Luton All Women’s Centre was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

