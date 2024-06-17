Yesteryear: George Balloch Harford… Luton Town’s musical goalkeeper!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A player for a theatre orchestra as well as the Hatters

George Balloch Harford signed for Luton Town FC in May 1929, nicknamed "the musical goalkeeper". His talents apart from football was his clever exponent of the Base Viol and Sousaphone, at one time he was a regular player for a theatre orchestra.

It's reported Luton Town FC "were well satisfied with George", he was immensely popular with colleagues and supporters alike. He stayed for five seasons, however his energetic goalkeeping resulted in severe injuries risking his chances to continue playing.

George frequently visited the "Beech Hill Children's Home" especially Christmas time. His role was the Turkey slicer. Looking back into his past I can understand and admire his motives.

George Balloch Harford

When signing his contract he stated his age as 21, but my “sleuthing research” says different, in fact he didn't know how old he was. Contradictions as to where he was born was also a mystery. At various interviews he quoted Abbey Wood, Grimsby, Abbey Wood Gateshead, but no records appear to confirm either.

Retracing George's youth wasn't easy, there is no official birth recorded, he never knew his parents, from records available it suggests George was a foundling baby born in the Woolwich / Kent area.

The 1911 Census tells of a Henry & Ellen Harford living at Abbey Wood Road, Plumstead, Kent. A little boy called George Balloch aged 8 years lives with them stated as a nephew. However checking Henry and Ellen's background I found no connection to Balloch relatives, so my assumption is George was adopted or taken in and raised by this couple .

The next record I traced was a Baptism for 29th April 1917 (born 1902) aged 15 years, registered at Mayford Industrial School for boys in Surrey. It states George Balloch (assumed name Harford) "parents unknown".

Local historian Jackie Gunn

It was his time at Mayford School his talent for music and football shone through, he played in the school band, and was a promising goalkeeper for the school football team.

George Balloch now turned 18 years, enlisted into the Army, serving in the 2nd Battalion, Green Howards, Tipperary, Ireland. His position, Bandsman.

In 1923 still in the Army he married Flora Lyon in Dover. Sadly the marriage failed and they separated, however now in Dover and the Army behind him he joined the local amateur football clubs, successfully playing in and around the Dover area until his big move came signing for Millwall in 1927, the club quoting "we are thrilled to sign up this talented 19-year-old" ( my calculations say 25 years).

It was at Millwall George announced he wished to be known professionally as "George Balloch Harford " possibly showing a fondness for his adopted parents.

Luton Town FC was his next big move in 1929, once again announced "we are pleased to sign this 21-year-old player... (now 27)… George Balloch Harford as the new goalkeeper for our club."

Five successful seasons later he moved to Carlisle and stayed for just one season, moving to Rhyll in 1937. He signed his contract stating he was 26 years of age, but he was actually 34 years old.

The 1939 register finds George Balloch Harford listed living in Rhyll, born "7th December 1902", ?? .. my intensive research and final conclusion is, his unrecorded birthday still remains a mystery.