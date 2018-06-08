‘YMCA Luton helped me recover’

Luton’s YMCA residents took local businesses, sector partners and council officials on a tour to help promote the charity’s services and break down stigmas.

On May 30, Midland House, King Street opened its doors to an invited group of local businesses, sector partners, Luton Borough Council officials and other parties.

The event was organized by Christian charity, YMCA Bedfordshire, who help people facing homelessness become independent again, their Midland House accommodation providing residents with a stable place to live.

Anthony, aged 25, said: “I became homeless because my family environment was not conducive to my health.

“I was feeling very ill, and in order to recover from this, I felt I needed to move away from the family home and moved in to Midland House 5 months ago.”

Midland House opened in July 2016 and within three months had completely filled all its 78 rooms with local people on the council’s homeless register.

Residents’ ages range from 16-64 and are offered accommodation within shared two bed flats or one bed apartments. Staffed around the clock, there is always advice and a listening ear available.

Amongst those attending were Luton’s new Deputy Mayor Cllr Mark Rivers, and The new High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Julian Polhill, who said: “I met two young people who have already used this breathing space to shape their lives.”