You’re invited to Luton Poetry Society’s 7th birthday party

Luton Poetry Society is celebrating its seventh birthday and would love the public to come along and join in with the fun.

The group will be marking the occasion in style on Saturday, June 30, in the Luton Central Library conference room from 2pm until 4pm.

There will be poetry recitals, music, and light refreshments for all to enjoy.

Luton Poet Laureate, and founder of the group, Mary Emeji, said: “I enjoy reciting poetry and one day I thought ‘I will have a recital with friends’, so I created the group. Today, my friends are many!

“Everyone is welcome to come and recite poetry in the group.”

The society meets on the last Saturday of each month in the same venue from 2pm until 4pm.

Earlier this year, Mary accepted a citizenship award from the (now former) High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Vinod Tailor.