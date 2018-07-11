Young@Heart organise rickshaw ride in park

Young@Heart organised for two rickshaws to take guests on a journey through Wardown Park at the dementia cafe’s Picnic in the Park on Wednesday, July 4.

The cafe was able to organise the rickshaws as a result of being offered funding by ‘The Working Man’s River Dance’, staged by a group of local men who work in various occupations who learnt the Riverdance sequence and performed it at an event at Venue 360 on Mayo Day.

Rickshaws descended on to a park in Luton for the Young@Heart dementia cafe's summer event. Photo by Vince Shrule

Maria Collins, who is director of home care company Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire, created Young@Heart as part of her campaign to change the face of caring in the area. The cafe is supported by volunteers, it gives family and carers a safe place to take their loved ones for a few hours.

She said: “It was brilliant, we had 74 people come down and they all had a great time and they loved the rickshaw ride.

“It gave them a chance to go through the park, the smiles on their faces when they came back were amazing to see. We are very grateful for the financial help.

“The company we got the rickshaws from were great, it was a lovely day and everyone had a great time and we will do it again next year.”