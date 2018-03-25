Youngsters at Luton school have fun learning serious values

A recent cup stacking competition at William Austin Infant school not only tested pupils’ co-ordination skills, but helped to put the school’s values of determination, team work, respect and happiness into practice.

The children were challenged to make towers using their cups with the aim of demonstrating how many values they could put into practice to help them and their friends succeed in their challenge.

They showed determination by practising building their towers and developing speed in this. They demonstrated teamwork through working together to build towers. They also showed respect through understanding that people find different things difficult and by encouraging each other to do their best.

Most of all, the children presented the value of happiness as they all thoroughly enjoyed having a great time while learning a new skill.

Headteacher Mrs Kang said: “It was lovely to see the children having so much fun while learning to work together on challenging tasks.”