Hatters expected to complete deal for Northern Ireland U17 international striker

Forward due to move to Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town are expected to complete a deal for Dungannon Swifts’ Northern Ireland U17 international forward Sam Anderson.

The 16-year-old, who attended City of Armagh High School, made his Northern Irish League Premiership debut for the Swifts in their final match of the season, coming on in the closing stages as they beat Newry City 2-1 in April.

Anderson also played almost every minute of Northern Ireland’s three 2023 European Championship qualifying group games against Malta, Scotland and Czech Republic last year.

Luton Town are expected to swoop for talented teenager
The youngsters beat Malta 2-1, losing 3-0 against Scotland and drawing 1-1 with the Czech Republic.

Writing on their Facebook page, the City of Armagh High School said: “Today was Sam Anderson’s last official day of school and we wish him well as he embarks on his professional football career.

"Northern Ireland international player Sam will fly to Luton Town in just a few weeks’ time, where he has signed for the newly promoted Premiership club.

"We wish you well Sam and look forward to following your progress.”

Anderson will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Conor Bradley and Darren Robinson who signed for Liverpool and Derby County respectively from Dungannon in recent years.

