As Christmas preparations are well underway, you might be thinking about what you can do to keep your guests entertained throughout Christmas Day and into the evening. After gobbling all the Christmas chocolates and nibbling on delicious cheese boards there’s nothing better than sitting back and relaxing with a Christmas quiz.

Whether you are the renowned relative with a competetive streak that rears its head at Christmas, or you just prefer to chill out, here are 25 festive questions with multiple choice answers to test your Christmas knowledge, and beware, they’re not as easy as you’d expect!

Christmas quiz questions

Dr Who Christmas specials have become a staple of the series, the first of which was aired in 2005 - but which actor was The Doctor that year? (A. Christopher Eccleston/ B. David Tennant/ C. Colin Baker) What is the name of the poem which starts “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”? Bonus points if you can name the author too. (A Visit from St. Nicholas/ B. The Twelve Days of Christmas/ C. The Three Kings) Alphabetically, which of Santa’s reindeer comes first? Bonus points if you can name all the reindeer in alphabetical order. (A. Comet/ B. Cupid/ C. Blitzen) Which country started the classic Christmas tradition of putting up a Christmas tree? (A. Norway/ B. Germany/ C. Netherlands) In Home Alone, poor Kevin McCallister is left behind by his family as they jet off on holiday without him - but where were they going? (A. Paris/ B. London/ C. NYC) Whether or not you agree, Die Hard is quite famously a lot of people’s favourite Christmas movie - what Christmas song plays at the end of the film? ( A. Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne/ B. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee/ C. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams). Traditionally, when should you start making a Christmas pudding? (Choose between 0 and 10 weeks) What year did Coca Cola start featuring Santa in their advertisements? (A. 1921/ B. 1931/ C. 1941) The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square is donated from which country? (A. Germany/ B. Norway/ C. Spain) Since 1932, the Royal Christmas Message has been broadcast every Christmas - apart from which two years? (A. 1936 and 1938/ B. 1932 and 1933/ C. 1934 and 1935) What were the three gifts given to Jesus by the Wise Men? (A. Gold, Myrrh and Frankincense/ B. Gold, Silver and Bronze/ C. Gold, Mint and Perfume) A Christmas Carol is a classic Christmas tale from Charles Dickens which focuses on the main character of Scrooge - but what is Scrooge’s first name? (A. Charlie/ B. Ebenezer/ C. Timmy) From which country did Egg Nog originate? (A. England/ B. Wales/ C. Scotland) What is the first rule of The Code of Elves from Elf? (A. Be Good/ B. Work Hard/ C. Treat every day like Christmas) According to the song The Twelve Days of Christmas, what did your true love give to you on the sixth? (A. Lords a-leaping/ B. Geese a-laying/ C. Maids a-milking) The Snowman is a beloved Christmas animated film from 1982, based on the picture book of the same name by Raymond Briggs. In 2012, The Snowman was given a sequel called what? (A. The Snowman and the Snowdog/ B. The Snowman and the Snowgirl/ C. The Snowman and the Snowcat) Which character from Little Women opens the novel by declaring that “Christmas won’t be Christmas without any presents”? (A. Beth March / B. Jo March/ C. Amy March) In 2009, which band took the coveted title of Christmas Number One from X Factor winner Joe McElderry? Bonus points if you can name the song as well as the band. (A. Alexandra Burke/ B. Rage Against the Machine/ C. Westlife) What is the star sign of someone born on Christmas day? (A. Sagittarius/ B. Capricorn/ C. Virgo) What is used for Frosty the Snowman’s nose? (A. Carrot/ B. Coin/ C. Button) While Santa Claus delivers presents to children on the nice list, what legend from Germany is said to punish naughty children? (A. Krampus/ B. Krumpus/ C. Grinch) Carol Aebersold is the author behind the book which has sparked what relatively new Christmas tradition? (A. Leaving out a mince pie/ B. Elf on the Shelf/ C. Visiting Santa) Santa’s Little Helper is a greyhound owned by which TV family? (A. The Griffins/ B. The Simpsons/ C. The Jetsons) In Japan, it’s tradition for families to sit down to what for their Christmas dinner? (A. McDonald’s/ B. Burger King/ C. KFC) In 1992, who spent 10 weeks at number one, including Christmas, with their song I Will Always Love You? (A. Jennifer Hudson/ B. Whitney Houston/ C. Kylie Minogue)

Christmas quiz answers