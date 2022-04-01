7 great things to grow on your own plot to beat inflation

Grow your own to cut food costs (photo: adobe)

Inflation busting produce

Spring is well underway and now is the time to start planting staples to cut the weekly family food budget.

Frugal families wanting to cut costs of the food shop are being offered easy tips to grow fresh food while saving money.

The gardening experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have looked at the easiest and most cost effective fruit and vegetables to grow.

Growing vegetables from seed can make a limited budget go a long way, with fresh herbs and fruit costing lots at the shops.

Advice includes planting potatoes for a kitchen staple, growing tomatoes in their plenty and peppers to go in any meal.

Chris Bonnett from Gardening Express said: “Growing produce at home can save quite a bit of money over a month or two and it’s a great way activity for the whole family.

“You don’t necessarily need a big, sprawling garden to grow your own veggies either. You can easily grow some of these staples indoors, on sills and in kitchens.

“Some of the easiest things to get started and get growing are spuds, strawberries and tomatoes.”

GardeningExpress.co.uk’s tips to grow your own to save some money:

1 Cress

Fast-growing cress seeds can go from planting to harvest in less than a week (photo: adobe)

The fast-growing seeds can go from planting to harvest in less than a week. To get them growing, sprinkle seeds over the surface of a pot or sow in the ground in either a block or row, quite close together. Keep the soil moist and the plant in a shady spot, as it doesn’t like getting too hot.

2 Salad leaves

Salad leaves are a great investment

Salad leaf seeds are a great investment, as they grow fast from the tiniest patch and in small containers. Salad can be expensive in the shops and goes out of date fash. Having some fresh and at hand is a saviour for thrifty side salad, sandwiches or as a garnish. Sow seeds evenly all over the surface of a trough or tub of compost in a cool, semi-shady place. This crop is also good on windowsills indoors from autumn to spring. Snip leaves when they are big enough.

3 Herbs

Herbs to spice up boring meals

Fresh herbs can spice up the most boring meals, but they can be costly to buy fresh each time and are difficult to keep fresh long enough to get your money’s worth. Basil, chives, parsley, and sage will grow happily in a sunny window box or in a plant pot by the window, and oregano, thyme, mint and rosemary will all do well indoors and outside in a garden.

4 Peppers

Plant peppers between April and June

Best planted between April and June, peppers prefer well-drained, moist soil. Place the seeds in soil and pop them in an area with good sunlight. A greenhouse or kitchen windowsill is a good place to get them started, then they will want to move outside as the summer heats up. Using canes to support the plant will keep them well supported.

5 Strawberries

Strawberries are extremely easy to grow (photo: adobe)

These delicious treats often scare new gardeners off, but they are extremely easy to grow and very expensive when purchased from the supermarket. Plant them in water-retaining soil in June, when the weather is warm. Place a net over the plant when they start to grow to protect the fruit from the birds.

6 Plant garlic

Think about planting garlic early

Anyone wanting to grow garlic outdoors should start thinking about it early, they are best planted before spring is fully sprung. Find a spacious sunny spot with soil and plant individual cloves, pointed-end up, so that the tip is just covered. Space them about 15cm apart.

7 Tomatoes

Tomatoes are ideal for smaller gardens (photo: adobe)