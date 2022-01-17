92% of Brits say having a clean home makes them happy

The link between cleaning and happiness

Eco-cleaning brand Purdy & Figg conducted a survey into the impact of cleaning on happiness. This is ahead of Blue Monday which is known as ‘the most depressing day of the year’.

There has long been an association between a clean home and better mental health. Purdy & Figg has found that cleaning can have a direct impact on our happiness.

A clean home is a happy home

The cleaning brand found 92% of adults agree that a clean home makes them happier. Furthermore, women are content with a clean home 95% of the time.

The majority of adults agree that cleaning make them feel good (photo: shutterstock)

Opinium found that a clean kitchen makes people feel very delighted. 68% enjoy the process of cleaning this room. In addition, 92% say having a clean kitchen makes them happy.

People from Brighton find the most joy in having a clean home. Every respondent concluded a well-kept home makes them feel more optimistic. 98% specifically enjoy having a clean kitchen.

The research poll revealed Londoners feel more cheerful to clean their bathroom than the rest of the country. 72% claiming to feel happy while doing so, whereas Welsh respondents prefer to clean their kitchens (75%).

Use essential oils for a better cleaning experience

Purdy & Figg is transforming dull necessities into incredible experiences. This is done by harnessing the power of essential oils. This works to achieve a level of blending perfection that perfumers aspire to.

The brand has created a truly unique cleaning experience. Its synergistic blends bring out psychological and physiological effects.

For example, Grapefruit and Sweet Orange essential oils, are known for their natural mood-enhancing effects. This is thanks to their main chemical component, d-limonene.

Purdy Rubin, Co-Founder of Purdy & Figg comments: “we believe that scent is the most primitive sense and has the power to transform experiences and directly impact our emotions.