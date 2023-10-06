Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly man has died after being found behind the wheel of a crashed car, police said. Emergency services were alerted to a black Land Rover Discovery Sport which left the road near a roundabout on the A710 near Islesteps, Dumfries, on Thursday (October 6) just before noon.

Police Scotland said William Barbour, 93, from Dumfries, was found unresponsive inside the car. He was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The car is believed to have been travelling north.

Sergeant Neil Moffat, from road policing, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the man who died and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“We believe the black Land Rover Discovery Sport was travelling northbound on the A710 at the time and are appealing for any motorists, particularly with dashcams, who were on the road and may have seen the vehicle involved.