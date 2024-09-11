A to Zzzz: Sleep expert shares top tips for better rest including kiwis, sun and a ‘nappuccino’

It’s becoming clear that a good night’s sleep is quickly becoming one of the top reasons to travel, with one in four Brits considering booking a holiday focused primarily on sleep, according to travel search engine KAYAK. A new survey has found that 2 in 5 Brits (39%) ranked rest and relaxation top of their holiday requirements this year, whilst over half (53%) of travellers reported better sleep quality on holiday.

So, what is the secret? How can all of us feel more rested when travelling?

KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, has launched its new Sleep Tourism Guide for those in need of a restful escape.

They partnered with Sleep Scientist Dr. Jason Ellis - Director of the Northumbria Centre for Sleep Research - the new Guide comes in response to a desire for sleep tourism in the UK. He helped evaluate key factors including air quality, noise pollution, political stability, proximity to nature, as well as access to accommodation with spa amenities and accommodation prices.

People in nature enjoying the morning sun, one of the key factors in getting a good night's sleep

Dr Jason Ellis comments: "'Sleepcation' holidays are a great way to pay off some of the 'sleep debt' we experience in daily life. By choosing the right destinations that contribute to better sleep, travellers can maximise their rest and return home feeling truly rejuvenated."

Dr Ellis offered a series of tips to help us all return from our holidays free of sleep debt:

Mind your diet: Opt for foods with sleep promoting effects that will help you wind down. One of the favourites is the kiwi fruit which contains polythenes, an ingredient that promotes mild sedative effects. To get the best slumber during your trip, start eating two kiwis after dinner, three days before you travel.

Sleeping material: When choosing your stay, check out the accommodation's information on linens and curtains. Blackout curtains are perfect for minimising the effects of light pollution on your sleep.

Morning sun: Exposure to the sun shortly after waking up, such as during a morning walk or by having breakfast outdoors, supports in naturally adjusting your body clock.

Try a "nappuccino": If you need to nap when you arrive at your destination, try drinking a cup of coffee right before taking a 20 minute nap. The caffeine kicks in just as you wake up, combining the restorative effects of a short nap with an extra boost of alertness.

Apply the 90/20 rule for daily activities: Just like we have a night rhythm, we also have a daytime one. Abide by the 90/20 rule - 20 minutes of downtime for every 90 minutes of activity - to promote better sleep in the evening.

The top ranked sleepcation destination from the analysis goes to Sligo, Ireland. This sleepy coastal destination on Ireland's beautiful west coast balances on impressively good air quality and political stability score with low noise pollution, along with a wide range of accommodation featuring spa and wellness amenities.

The top travel Sleepcation Destinations are:

Sligo, Ireland Kyoto, Japan Funchal, Portugal Zadar, Croatia Split, Croatia Auckland, New Zealand Letterkenny, Ireland Lagos, Portugal Puerto de la Cruz, Spain Bridgetown, Barbados

KAYAK has observed that there is a growing trend and demand for more restful escapes. Their top trending destinations for autumn travel signals a growing preference towards nature-focused getaways and coastal retreats, such as Tromsø, Norway, Koh Samui, Thailand, and Thiruvananthapuram, India.

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK UK Travel Expert, commented, "From constant digital distractions to the fast-paced demands of everyday life, we believe more Brits are turning to more relaxing, sleep-focused holidays as a form of self-care. That’s why we launched the Sleep Tourism Guide—to provide travellers with the info they need to find the best destinations to rest and recharge.”

To view the full ranking alongside Dr. Ellis’ expert advice on optimising sleep while travelling, check out KAYAK’s Sleepcation Guide: www.kayak.co.uk/news/sleep-tourism-guide.