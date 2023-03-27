Adele has added a number of extra shows to her Las Vegas residency. On March 26, the star announced the new dates as part of her residency run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new ‘Weekend With Adele’ shows will feature two performances each weekend, beginning on June 16 and running all the way through to November 4. At her show on March 25, Adele confirmed the extra dates and teased fans by hinting a concert film is on its way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that. So I am coming back for a few weeks in June and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

The ‘Hello’ singer started her residency at the famous Las Vegas hotel back in November 2022, nearly 10 months after she initially planned. The residency was first announced in late 2021 and the performances were slated to run between January 21 and April 16, 2022.

Most Popular

However, ‘Weekends With Adele’ was postponed the day before it was due to start, with the singer telling fans her show wasn’t ready. She said at the time: “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, Adele told fans: “I should be giving you a standing ovation, thank you so much for coming back to me. You look amazing, and it looks just like what I imagined it would look like. Just perfect. Thank you.”

How to buy tickets to Adele’s Las Vegas shows

Adele has added extra dates to her Las Vegas residency

Presale tickets for the ‘Weekend With Adele’ shows will go on sale at 6pm on April 5 in the UK. Registration for presale tickets is available now using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, before closing April 3 at 7.59am GMT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tickets will then become available in a lottery style draw for those who have pre-registered and will be on a first come, first served basis.

Due to the limited number of tickets available, if demand from the presale exceeds supply there will not be a general sale.

What is Ticketmaster Verified Fan?

Adele is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan scheme to enable fans to get their hands on tickets to her Las Vegas residency. Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, so more tickets get to fans who are going to hold on to tickets and attend the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement