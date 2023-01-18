Customers buying their food at supermarkets Aldi and Lidl are suffering the most from price inflation, according to research by consumer group Which?. While the two German supermarkets still offer the cheapest prices, figures show that the price gap with other supermarkets is closing more rapidly.

The average price inflation year-on-year across the eight main supermarkets Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose was measured at around 15 per cent in December 2022. But looking at individual chains, Lidl was affected by the highest inflation at 21.1 percent and Aldi close behind at 20.8.

Advertisement

Among the food items that have seen the highest price increase is butter and spreads at 29.4 percent and milk and cheese at 26.3 and 22.3 percent respectively. Products like bakery, water and savoury pies, pastries and quiches have also seen a 18-20 percent increase.

Sue Davies, head of food policy at Which?, said: “We know food prices have risen exponentially in the last year and our inflation tracker shows the dramatic impact this is having on everyday products. Supermarkets must do more.

Most Popular

“Some households are already skipping meals to make ends meet and our findings show trust in supermarkets taking a hit as many people worry they are putting profits before the people suffering during this cost of living crisis.”

Across all supermarkets, the research shows that Quaker Oat So Simple Simple Apple at Asda has seen the biggest price increase of any products. From being on average £1 in December 2021, the oatmeal’s price has increased by 188% in a year, to £2.88.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We have a longstanding reputation for providing customers with outstanding value and it’s more important than ever that we deliver on this for them. We’re focused on keeping prices on branded and own-label products in check to ensure that Asda remains the lowest-priced traditional supermarket.”

Year-on-year price percentage increase at the UK’s eight main supermarkets

Advertisement

Lidl and Aldi customers have seen the highest price increases last year.

Lidl - 21.1%

Aldi - 20.8%

Asda - 15.4%

Waitrose - 14.5%

Sainsbury’s - 13.7%

Tesco - 13.1%

Morrisons - 12.9%

Ocado - 10.5