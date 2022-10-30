Aldi launches novelty craft beer and ale advent calendar for £49.99 for Christmas 2022
Aldi has released a craft beer and ale advent calendar for Christmas 2022, perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a boozy Xmas time this year.
Aldi has launched a new Christmas advent calendar for 2022 - with a twist. Instead of finding chocolate behind each of the doors, you’ll find a can or bottle of craft beer.
A plethora of IPAs, craft ales and pale ales awaits anyone who purchases the calendar. Among them are Otis Blood Orange IPA, Session IPA and Iconyc Pale Ale.
It’s a tempting option for any beer connoisseurs out there. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a bit different during advent season this year, this could be for you.
They’re not the first company to have released a chocolate-free advent calendar, however. In 2021, Disney released an advent calendar with Christmas-themed books and creative activities behind each door.
Most Popular
As well as this, a fidget advent calendar was released last year, with several kinetic toys within it. The selection included fidget spinners, slinkies and Rubik’s Cubes.
Below, we’ve put together a full list of all the beers that will be included in Aldi’s beer advent calendar. Cheers!
Cans in the Aldi beer advent calendar
Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with a can for every day with the Aldi craft beer advent calendar. Here’s what you can look forward to behind each of the doors.
Advertisement
- Otis Blood Orange IPA
- Paolo Peach Pale Ale
- Anti Establishment IPA
- Memphis Blvd IPA
- Iconyc Pale Ale
- Perfect Storm Ale
- Session IPA
- Session Pale Ale
- British Lager
- Session IPA