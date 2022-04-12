Aldi shoppers praise this £35 Specialbuy after Martin Lewis energy bills tip

Aldi customers have praised the supermarket for its £35 Specialbuy after advice from Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis.

The ITV finance expert offered tips on how to stay warm without turning the heating on as energy bills soar.

Martin suggested purchasing items like heated USB gloves and electric blankets, with the aim that people can heat themselves instead of their homes.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Aldi shoppers have discovered a £35 Specialbuy that helps them use the Money Saving Expert’s advice.

What is the hack?

Posting on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook group, Barbara Mann shared a picture of a £35 heated throw with sleeves bought from Aldi.

She wrote: "After Martin Lewis recommendations for keeping warm and using electric blankets if you only need to be warm in one room...bingo. £35 Aldi."

The post has been commented on more than 5,000 times.

Responding, Emma Sherman said: "I have this and absolutely love it! It's amazing also for when I have a fibro flare up!"

Lisa Harrop said: "I bought this for my hubby in February I have used it a couple of times at night or when ill and it's really warm without being plugged in."