Ali Aklakul Islam wins the prestigious Bengal’s Pride Community Awards

Ali Aklakul Islam who was nominated and shortlisted for the prestigious Bengal’s Pride Community Awards ceremony which was held at the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday the 17th of July has won the award in the community category.

The sixth annual Bengal's Pride Community Awards ceremony took place at the Churchill Rooms in the Houses of Parliament, celebrating exceptional contributions from individuals across various sectors. This prestigious event recognised the hardworking people and talents who benefit their communities in fields such as business, community work, politics, entrepreneurship, and healthcare. Winners were presented with a beautiful trophy, certificate, and engraved scarf.

This year, the ceremony notably honoured several non-Bangladeshis with lifetime achievement awards for their outstanding service to Bangladesh, highlighting their significant roles in development and charity work. Among these distinguished recipients was Ali Aklakul Islam, a resident of Luton, who was honoured in the community awards category. Nominated by a community member, Ali was pleasantly surprised when the awards committee contacted him via email and phone call to announce his nomination and shortlisting.

Ali said this was a proud moment not only for him but for the community as a whole that he represents and is always happy to promote the town in a positive way, as a proud person born and raised in Luton.

The Bengal’s Pride Community Awards winner Ali Aklakul Islam received the award in London.

The event attracted numerous high-profile guests and dignitaries, including Members of Parliament, Lords, and the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mr Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan, who presented many of the awards. Ali expressed immense happiness and pride in receiving this recognition, which underscored his extensive voluntary contributions to the Luton community. His work has previously earned him several prestigious awards, affirming the impact of his dedication and hard work.

Ali's acknowledgment at the Bengals Pride Awards serves as a testament to the significance of community service and the value of recognising individuals who contribute selflessly to the betterment of society. The ceremony not only honoured the winners but also inspired many others to strive for excellence in their respective fields. The Bengals Pride Awards continue to be a beacon of inspiration, encouraging individuals to make positive changes within their communities and beyond.