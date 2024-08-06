Alton Towers Resort has unveiled plans for its thrilliant autumn events calendar, including Oktoberfest, Scarefest and Fireworks running from September to November 2024.

Kicking off an amazing autumn in Alton will be Oktoberfest, with the Resort’s front lawns being transformed into a carnival of unforgettable Bavarian family fun, alongside the backdrop of more than 40 exhilarating rides and attractions.

From 7th September, a covered front lawns seating area will see guests being able to enjoy a wide range of games and activities including axe throwing, as well as a brand-new Bavarian-inspired food and drink menu and special Oktoberfest entertainment.

This year’s event has placed a key emphasis on diversifying its traditionally German menu, including a Grill Platter with Frikadellen Pork Meatballs, Kartoffeln – Herbed Potatoes with Bacon and Käsespätzle - German Egg Noodles with Cheese, as well as Raclette Cheese and a range of new pretzel flavours.

In addition to this, new beverages will be available including exclusive Fantastich Lager, locally brewed by Rural Brewing Co, Bierplanken - where visitors can enjoy three half pints of German beers - as well as a Radler Cocktail and a brand-new Coca-Cola Freestyle flavour, which has yet to be revealed, especially for Oktoberfest.

The Resort’s VIP offering has been overhauled for the event, too, with guests now able to pre-book special food and beverage packages at a reduced cost, starting from just £16 for a Bratwurst and Pretzel Pair. While, for £20, guests can indulge in either a Bavarian Triple (Bier planken and a bratwurst) or an Oompha Grill (Grill platter and a pint of german beer).

As well as this, a new VIP package is available which includes theme park entry and platinum fastrack, express car parking, VIP Oktoberfest merchandise, an unlimited digital photo pass, a VIP host and more.

Less than two weeks after Oktoberfest has drawn to a close, Alton Towers Resort will be transformed into a festival of spooks and scares for Scarefest from 11th October to 3rd November.

Brand-new scare attractions are being launched for visitors alongside a wealth of spooky event favourites returning for 2024, with more of the Resort’s tricks and treats to be revealed in the leadup to the event.

Larry Roles, Marketing Director for Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’re so excited for what’s to come in 2024. Our teams have pulled out all the stops to deliver our most unforgettable autumn season on record.

“From exciting new food and beverage options and entertainment at Oktoberfest, to Scarefest, which, for the first time ever, will be 20 days of uninterrupted Halloween fun and frights – we can’t wait for visitors to see what we’ve got planned.

“We know our autumn events are the highlight of the Alton Towers Resort calendar for many visitors, but we’re aiming to go one step further this year with plenty of new content that’ll thrill guests.”

Rounding off its autumn events calendar will be its iconic Fireworks spectacular from 8th to 10th November. Guests can expect a dazzling display with a special Alton Towers twist, with VIP packages available across each of the three nights.

More information on Scarefest and Fireworks will be released in the lead up to the event dates. For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.altontowers.com/explore/events/