Avatar: The Way Of Water gets Disney+ streaming release date - how to watch

The highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way Of Water will be made available on for users of the streaming platform Disney+. The film will come at no extra cost for those who are already subscribed to the service.

That’s right, fans can finally pay a visit to Pandora from the comfort of their own homes. James Cameron’s movie broke records when it was first released and fans eagerly awaited the sequel for 13 years after many delays and release date changes.

When the film eventually dropped it exceeded expectations and dominated the box office. The film debuted in theatres on December 16, 2022 and became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with nearly $2.32 billion at the box office. It went on to be nominated for numerous Academy Awards® including Best Picture, the film also set a new benchmark for visual effects.

Disney describes Avatar 2: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.”

So, when will the movie finally be coming to streaming services? Here’s everything you need to know.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Disney+ release date

Avatar: The Way Of Water is scheduled for release on Disney+ on June 7.

How to watch Avatar: The Way Of Water at home

You can sign up for the streaming service via the Disney+ website. There are two payment options available with customers being able to choose between £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is also available at all digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Movies Anywhere.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Nominated for best picture, visual effects, sound and production design

Will there be an Avatar 3 and Avatar 4?

The sequel officially began production in 2017 but the mix of live action and motion capture elements meant that the film took a while to make.

In September 2020, James Cameron revealed that Avatar 2 was done, and Avatar 3 was ‘around 95%’ done. Meaning fans may not have to wait as long to return to Pandora.

The director has also revealed that some of Avatar 4 has also already been filmed. Cameron told Variety: "Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together – and a little bit of 4."

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' is the sequel to the most successful film in the history of cinema and has already made a remarkable $2 billion at the box office. It is 33/1 to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver, it takes us back to the planet of Pandora, which is facing a new threat.