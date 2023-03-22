Based on ‘This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor’ by Adam Kay, BBC miniseries ‘This is Going to Hurt’ leads the way with ‘The Responder’ with six nominations each.

BAFTA 2023 nominees

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live - Channel 4

Most Popular

The Graham Norton Show - ITV

Taskmaster - Channel 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

Would I Lie To You? - BBC

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country For Women - ITV

Children of the Taliban - Channel 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crossing - Channel 4

Mariupol: The People’s Story - BBC One

Daytime

The Chase - ITV

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Repair Shop - BBC

Scam Interceptors - BBC

Drama Series

Bad Sisters - Apple TV

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Responder - BBC

Sherwood - BBC

Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Entertainment Performance

Advertisement

Advertisement

Big Zuu on Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors - BBC

Lee Mack on The 1% Club - ITV

Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rosie Jones on Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard - Channel 4

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

Later…with Jools Holland - BBC

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Masked Singer - ITV

Strictly Come Dancing - ITV

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela - Netflix

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV

Features

Advertisement

Advertisement

Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas - Channel 4

The Martin Lewis Money Show LIVE – ITV

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC

Diane Morgan in Cunk on Earth - BBC

Lucy Beaumont in Meet The Richardsons - Dave

Advertisement

Advertisement

Natasia Demetriou in Ellie & Natasia - BBC

Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls - Channel 4

Yaj Atwal in Hullraisers - Channel 4

International

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bear - Disney+

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix

Wednesday - Netflix

Oussekine - Disney+

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pachinko - Apple TV

The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt - BBC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chaske Spencer in The English - BBC

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders - BBC

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses - Apple TV

Martin Freeman in The Responder - BBC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading Actress

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - Sky

Imelda Staunton in The Crown - Netflix

Kate Winslet in I Am Ruth - Channel 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maxine Peake in Anne - ITV

Sarah Lancashire in Julie - Sky

Vicky Mcclure in Without Sin - ITV

Live Event

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concert for Ukraine - ITV

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC

The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC