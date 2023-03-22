News you can trust since 1891
BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations: This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder lead the way - full list

The BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations have been announced.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:17 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:21 GMT

Based on ‘This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor’ by Adam Kay, BBC miniseries ‘This is Going to Hurt’ leads the way with ‘The Responder’ with six nominations each.

BAFTA 2023 nominees

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live - Channel 4

    The Graham Norton Show - ITV

    Taskmaster - Channel 4

    Would I Lie To You? - BBC

    Current Affairs

    Afghanistan: No Country For Women - ITV

    Children of the Taliban - Channel 4

    The Crossing - Channel 4

    Mariupol: The People’s Story - BBC One

    Daytime

    The Chase - ITV

    The Repair Shop - BBC

    Scam Interceptors - BBC

    Drama Series

    Bad Sisters - Apple TV

    The Responder - BBC

    Sherwood - BBC

    Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

    Entertainment Performance

    Big Zuu on Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave

    Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors - BBC

    Lee Mack on The 1% Club - ITV

    Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

    Rosie Jones on Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard - Channel 4

    Entertainment Programme

    Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

    Later…with Jools Holland - BBC

    The Masked Singer - ITV

    Strictly Come Dancing - ITV

    Factual Series

    Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4

    Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky

    Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela - Netflix

    Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV

    Features

    Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave

    Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas - Channel 4

    The Martin Lewis Money Show LIVE – ITV

    The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC

    Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

    Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC

    Diane Morgan in Cunk on Earth - BBC

    Lucy Beaumont in Meet The Richardsons - Dave

    Natasia Demetriou in Ellie & Natasia - BBC

    Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls - Channel 4

    Yaj Atwal in Hullraisers - Channel 4

    International

    The Bear - Disney+

    Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix

    Wednesday - Netflix

    Oussekine - Disney+

    Pachinko - Apple TV

    The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic

    Leading Actor

    Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt - BBC

    Chaske Spencer in The English - BBC

    Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders - BBC

    Gary Oldman in Slow Horses - Apple TV

    Martin Freeman in The Responder - BBC

    Leading Actress

    Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - Sky

    Imelda Staunton in The Crown - Netflix

    Kate Winslet in I Am Ruth - Channel 4

    Maxine Peake in Anne - ITV

    Sarah Lancashire in Julie - Sky

    Vicky Mcclure in Without Sin - ITV

    Live Event

    Concert for Ukraine - ITV

    Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC

    The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC

