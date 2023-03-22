BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations: This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder lead the way - full list
The BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations have been announced.
Based on ‘This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor’ by Adam Kay, BBC miniseries ‘This is Going to Hurt’ leads the way with ‘The Responder’ with six nominations each.
BAFTA 2023 nominees
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Friday Night Live - Channel 4
The Graham Norton Show - ITV
Taskmaster - Channel 4
Advertisement
Advertisement
Would I Lie To You? - BBC
Current Affairs
Afghanistan: No Country For Women - ITV
Children of the Taliban - Channel 4
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Crossing - Channel 4
Mariupol: The People’s Story - BBC One
Daytime
The Chase - ITV
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Repair Shop - BBC
Scam Interceptors - BBC
Drama Series
Bad Sisters - Apple TV
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Responder - BBC
Sherwood - BBC
Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Entertainment Performance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Big Zuu on Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave
Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors - BBC
Lee Mack on The 1% Club - ITV
Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rosie Jones on Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard - Channel 4
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
Later…with Jools Holland - BBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Masked Singer - ITV
Strictly Come Dancing - ITV
Factual Series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4
Advertisement
Advertisement
Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela - Netflix
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV
Features
Advertisement
Advertisement
Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave
Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas - Channel 4
The Martin Lewis Money Show LIVE – ITV
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC
Diane Morgan in Cunk on Earth - BBC
Lucy Beaumont in Meet The Richardsons - Dave
Advertisement
Advertisement
Natasia Demetriou in Ellie & Natasia - BBC
Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls - Channel 4
Yaj Atwal in Hullraisers - Channel 4
International
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Bear - Disney+
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix
Wednesday - Netflix
Oussekine - Disney+
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pachinko - Apple TV
The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic
Leading Actor
Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt - BBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chaske Spencer in The English - BBC
Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders - BBC
Gary Oldman in Slow Horses - Apple TV
Martin Freeman in The Responder - BBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading Actress
Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - Sky
Imelda Staunton in The Crown - Netflix
Kate Winslet in I Am Ruth - Channel 4
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maxine Peake in Anne - ITV
Sarah Lancashire in Julie - Sky
Vicky Mcclure in Without Sin - ITV
Live Event
Advertisement
Advertisement
Concert for Ukraine - ITV
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC
The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC
(This is a breaking news story - more details to follow)