BAFTAs 2024: All the nominees including Barbie, Saltburn and Wonka
Films and actors will be recognised in the prestigious awards ceremony.
It's almost time for one of the most hotly-anticipated events of the year.
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) will be held on Sunday, February 18, where films, actors and more will be recognised for their achievements and contributions to the film industry over the past year.
Here you can find every category and nominee for the BAFTAs. You can watch the ceremony unfold on BBC One.
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How to Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Best Film Not In The English Language
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Best Animated Film
The Boy and The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Director
Andrew Haigh for All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne for The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper for Maestro
Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan for Maestro
Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane
Margot Robbie for Barbie
Emma Stone for Poor Things
Best Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper for Maestro
Colman Domingo for Rustin
Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan for Saltburn
Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo for Past Lives
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
Claire Foy for All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller for The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike for Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi for Saltburn
Ryan Gosling for Barbie
Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers
Best Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Best British Short Animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Best British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde