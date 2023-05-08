Following a Coronation weekend of cooler temperatures, rainy conditions, sun and torrential downpours, it seems the UK can expect hotter temperatures as summer approaches. The Met Office has given an update on when we can expect the rain to ease and brighter weather to arrive.

Bank holiday Monday following the King’s coronation celebrations kicked off the week on a rainy note with wet weather across the nation, despite temperatures remaining mild and in double digits.

The Met Office confirmed the entire UK can expect the rest of the day on Monday (May 8)to remain cloudy and grey. They added that parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland will experience heavy showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses, although temperatures are set to stay mild.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for parts of Northern Ireland until 9pm for Thunderstorms. The warning states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some localised disruption.”

Sunshine is forecast to hit the UK on Tuesday. However, wet conditions are expected to persist in the beginning of the week bringing a mixed bag of sunny spells and showers. The Met Office weather map shows a high atmospheric pressure building across the country which will increase temperatures later in the month.

Sheffield saw the highest temperatures of the year for the UK on Sunday (May 7) when they reached 21.3C.

As we approach the summer, concern is growing for temperatures to be warmer than usual for many parts of the world. Experts expect changes in the Pacific Ocean as the La Nina phenomenon comes after the El Nino.

The weather events are centred in the equatorial Pacific Ocean but result in global consequences. The Met Office says: “These El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) events involve changes in seawater temperatures and atmospheric pressures across the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.”

They added: “El Niño tends to be followed by a rise in global average temperature. This is much smaller than the current level of global warming of around 1.2 degrees that we have now accrued due to climate change but it can make all the difference in terms of breaking new records.”

How will La Nina affect the UK?