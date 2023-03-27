Barclays will be closing a number of banks across the United Kingdom over the next couple of months, it has been announced. It comes as the latest blow to the UK high street, with the likes of HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds, Halifax, Nationwide, Iceland, B&M, TK Maxx and Homesense, as well as B&Q announcing closures.

Over a dozen branches in England and Wales have been named among those earmarked to go. The decision has been motivated by issues such as the cost of living crisis and decreasing footfall as a result of the rising popularity of online banking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes on top of the 55 Barclays branches already set for closure this year, bringing the total number to 69 by the end of 2023. The bank runs pop-up sites and is also opening new ‘banking pods’ which are semi-permanent sites that can be moved to different towns and areas based on demand.

Barclays currently operates 200 pop-up sites and have plans to increase this by a further 70. It also has ten ‘banking pods’.

Most Popular

Below is a list of all the affected Barclays banks earmarked for closure. Additional information also includes the exact date it will shut its doors forever.

List of all Barclays bank branches to close in the UK

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barclays has confirmed that 14 further banks will shut its doors over the course of the next few months - Credit: Adobe