One of television’s most popular television series is coming to an end, one of its stars has accidentally revealed. Billions, which has aired on Sky Atlantic since 2016, will come to an end with its seventh season, its star Dan Soder has confirmed.

The actor - who plays Dudley Mafee in the hit show - let slip that Billions is in its “final season” when he appeared on sports show Football Night in Chicago. It brings an end to a seven-series run for the high-finance drama.

Dan Soder said: “Yes, season seven, the final series of Billions is on its way. Am I not supposed to say that? I think so. It’s the final season. I’ll be around a little bit. I’m back.”

Upon realising what he had said, the actor was left panicked and red faced, as host Mike Berman replied: “It does not matter, you just said it.”

It comes after it was revealed that British actor, Damian Lewis, will reprise his role as Bobby Axelrod for 12 more episodes. Lewis left the Sky Atlantic show after season five following the death of his wife Helen McCrory to cancer aged 52 in 2021 and is reported to have wanted to stay closer to his family in the UK.

Sky Atlantic drama Billions will be no more after season seven - Credit: Sky

