Body found in Nicola Bulley search

A body has been found in the search for missing mum Nicola Bulley. The news came after a tip-off from members of the public on Sunday morning.

The discovery was made after a call at around 11.36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road - near the spot where the mum-of-two went missing three weeks ago, Lancashire Police said. An underwater search team and specialist officers subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have recovered a body, a spokesperson added.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said. “Procedures to identify the body are on-going. We are currently treating the death as unexplained. Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

The search was prompted after a call from members of the public. A police helicopter has also been spotted circling the site, near the river in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire, where the 45-year-old mum-of-two went missing on January 27. Divers arrived at the scene - less than a mile from where Nicola was last seen - in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire. Two people - a man and a woman - were seen pointing to a spot in the River Wyre as drones and the helicopter hovered overhead, The Mirror reported.

As reported by sister title the Lancashire Post, a police car stood watch, apparently refusing to let locals or journalists within a half-mile distance, before a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed “there is a search at the moment” but could not reveal any more.

